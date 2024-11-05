APPSC outreach prog at RGGP

ITANAGAR, 4 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted an outreach program at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) College on Monday. The programme aimed to provide students with insights into the public service examination process, career opportunities, and guidance on preparing for competitive exams.

The program began with a speech from RGGP principal Taba Tath, who briefly highlighted the history of the college and its current status. Professor Pradip Lingfa, chairman of APPSC, shared his awe-inspiring life story with the audience.

“Extraordinary success requires extraordinary hard work!,” he said. He also shared various initiatives taken to reform the examinations and interview processes conducted by the APPSC for a fair and unbiased process.

The outreach program at RGGP College saw enthusiastic participation from students across different disciplines. The event provided a platform for students to better understand the public service examination process and various career options.

RGGP academic and exams chairman Jitu Saikia also spoke on the occasion.