BSI scientists discover new species of orchid in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: A team of scientists from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) here recently discovered a new species of orchid in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district.

Gastrodia Lohitensis, the leafless orchid, was found by Krishna Chowlu and the BSI team here.

The rare orchid flourishes without sunlight, relying on fungi in leaf litter for nutrients.

Found only in bamboo canopies near Tezu, the headquarters of Lohit district, Gastrodia Lohitensis has unique features like linear calli and ridged lower lips, distinguishing it from similar species in Southeast Asia.

Named after its home district, the orchid highlights India’s incredible biodiversity, the sources added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed delight over the new discovery.

“A new mycotrophic species of the genus Gastrodia (Orchidaceae), Gastrodia lohitensis, has been discovered in the pristine landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh! This remarkable species, distinguished by its unique white flowers and parallelly arranged oblong-linear calli along the labellum, has been classified as “Endangered” according to IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List criteria,” Khandu posted on X.

Named after Lohit district, where it was found, this discovery adds to the rich biodiversity of our region and highlights the importance of conservation, the chief minister said in the micro-blogging site.

Congratulations to Dr. Krishna Chowlu and the entire team at the Botanical Survey of India, Arunachal, for this incredible achievement! Khandu added. (PTI)