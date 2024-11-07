Yaram, Juju adjudged best boxers of State Boxing Championship

SEPPA, 6 Nov: Tarh Yaram and Rubu Juju were declared as the best female and male boxers of the 7th State Level Boxing Championship, 2024.

Yaram, a student of Sports Authority of India’s Naharlagun-based Special Training Centre (SAI STC), won a gold medal in the senior women’s open 45kg- 48kg weight category.

Juju from Kurung Kumey won a gold medal in the men’s senior 54kg -57kg category.

SAI STC won the championship title, scoring a total of 43 points and winning 7 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Kra Daadi took the second position (25 points), while host East Kameng (16 points) finished third. Kra Daadi won 3 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze medals, while East Kameng won 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.

MLA Ealing Tallang distributed the prizes to the winners during the concluding function here on Tuesday.

A total of 118 boxers from 14 districts and Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, SAI STC, Naharlagun, Rajiv Gandhi University and Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board participated in the championship.