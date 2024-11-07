Upper Siang DC exhorts ArSLM to fulfill objectives

YINGKIONG, 6 Nov: Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang has exhorted the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSLM) staff in the district to work with missionary zeal to fulfill its objective to improve livelihoods and empower rural communities in the district. He asked them to support and encourage more women to form Self Help Groups (SHGs) including elderly people “so that they can be engaged in various sustainable way of income generation for themselves and their communities.” The DC was addressing the ArSLM staff during a coordination meeting at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

While reviewing the performance of ArSLM activities in various blocks of the district, the DC asked the Mission managers to present realistic facts and figures in the report and to ensure that schemes are implemented properly in their respective blocks.

Underscoring the importance of training, DC advised all mission staff to follow ArSLM guidelines carefully and undertake training through

convergence programme with various line departments to equip SHGs with right knowledge and information.

He also mentioned the hardworking women from remote Zido and Ngaming villages under Tuting sub-division and asked Tuting BMM to encourage womenfolk to form SHGs and create market linkage to sell their produce.

Earlier, ArSLM district mission manager Dr. Jarbom Taipodia gave an overview of ArSLM through power-point presentation.

Block Mission Managers from Tuting, Yingkiong, Mariyang and Geku also presented details of ArSLM activities through power-point presentation. (DIPRO)