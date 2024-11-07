Sacred site

Parshuram Kund, a revered Hindu pilgrimage site, attracts lakhs of devotees every year during Makar Sankranti. This annual influx is not only for the spiritual significance of the place but also to witness the grand Parshuram Kund Mela, that brings together people from across India in search of blessings from Lord Parshuram.

As the number of pilgrims continues to grow, the onus falls on civil administration to ensure the smooth and safe passage of the event. With thousands of devotees visiting each day, maintaining order, safety, and accessibility is paramount. But the responsibility extends beyond just logistics. The very natural beauty of Parshuram Kund, the pristine surroundings that add to its sacred atmosphere, must be preserved.

The ongoing push for riverfront development in the area raises concerns. The concreteization of the natural landscape in the name of progress will irreparably alter the environment, detracting from the spiritual and aesthetic value that attracts pilgrims in the first place. The essence of Parshuram Kund lies not just in its religious significance, but in the serene and natural beauty of its surroundings.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has announced that the state government will allocate an additional Rs. 50 crore for infrastructure development at the site, supplementing the Rs. 50 crore already allocated by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region for the Riverfront Development project. The development project should not come at the cost of the site’s natural and spiritual integrity.