West Siang KVK conducts awareness prog on oyster mushroom cultivation

BASAR, 6 Nov: West Siang KVK conducted an awareness programme and field day on oyster mushroom cultivation at Kabu and Kombo Papak villages on Wednesday.

During the awareness programme, KVK head Dr. Kangabam Suraj Singh emphasized the importance of raising awareness about oyster mushroom cultivation among the farming community to increase income, ensure nutrient security, and promote self-employment among rural youth. He also provided hands-on training in oyster mushroom cultivation.

KVK scientist (agri extension) Dr. Praveen Kumar discussed the importance of information and communication technologies in agriculture in the current evolving scenario. He also highlighted various sources of information available to farmers, along with national and state-level agricultural schemes and programmes.

Following this, a field day was held at Kombo Papak village, where KVK scientists observed the successful oyster mushroom cultivation by practicing farmer Damin Lendo, under the Front Line Demonstration.

During the programme, Dr. Kangabam Suraj Singh, Dr. Praveen Kumar, ArSRLM block manager Dani Yakang, Livelihoods block coordinator Mimar Basar, and others interacted with farmers, discussing the benefits, income generation potential and challenges of oyster mushroom cultivation.

Dr. Kangabam Suraj Singh congratulated Damin Lendo on his successful oyster mushroom cultivation and encouraged him to expand production to ensure a year-round supply of oyster mushrooms.