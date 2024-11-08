Bridge near India-China border closed for maintenance

[ Bengia Ajum ]

MONIGONG, 7 Nov: The lone bridge over the Shiyom river, connecting Manigong with the rest of the state at BB Camp here in Shi-Yomi district has been closed for maintenance by the district administration.

The decision was taken after a high tensile nut bolt connecting the suspender and the bridge girder loosened,which posed a threat to the safety of the bridge.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the maintenance work, and traffic movement has been completely halted. The commuters, who were unaware of the order, had to leave their vehicles on both sides of the bridge.

“I was coming back from Monigong to Tato for urgent work. I left my vehicle on the Monigong side and crossed the bridge on foot and went to Tato,” said a resident.

The commuters added that the bridge was in a dilapidated condition for a long time and the authorities reacted only when the situation became dangerous. They urged the BRO authorities to take up the maintenance work on a war footing and open the bridge for the commuters at the earliest.

This bridge is the lifeline for the people of Manigong and Pidi circles. Its closure for maintenance is causing immense trouble to the people. Manigong circle is located near the India-China border.