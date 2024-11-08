Medical college needed in TCL region

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday announced that three more medical colleges will come up in the state, besides the TRIHMS, which at present is the lone medical college in the state. The colleges will come up in Pasighat, Namsai, and in the West Kameng-Tawang region. The announcement is very good news for the people of the state. This will give a big boost to the healthcare sector in the state. However, before that, the government should focus on improving the TRIHMS. Still, much more work is required to tap the true potential of the TRIHMS.

The institute was recently in the news for running without a regular director. The mess surrounding the TRIHMS should be cleared at the earliest for the betterment of the college. Also, the government should have explored the possibility of establishing one of the medical colleges in the TCL region. Everyone knows that Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL), which comprise the TCL region, are three of the most backward districts of the state. The establishment of medical colleges in the region will not only improve healthcare facilities but also boost the local economy and provide employment opportunities to the local citizens.