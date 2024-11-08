NYK Itanagar conducts Yuva Utsav

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Itanagar, in collaboration with the directorate of youth affairs,organized a district-level Yuva Utsav at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Ganga on Thursdaywith the theme ‘Panch pran of amrit kaal’, aiming to inspire the youths to contribute to India’s development.

Itanagar BJP unit vice-president Taw Jacob Tara, addressing the gathering, emphasized the importance of environmental conservation, while Jini Natung from the youth affairs and sports department highlighted the initiatives of her department.

Ganga GHSS Principal Sosa Lowang was also present.

In the declamation contest, Kensim Kato Lobom of VKV, Chimpu won the 1st position, while Daphe Gangsa and Indu Das from Ganga GHSS secured the 2nd and the 3rd position, respectively.

Other activities during the utsav included a science mela, and writing and art competitions among young writers and artists.

Around 120 participants from 14 schools attended the event.