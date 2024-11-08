[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 7 Nov: A workshop on ‘New methodology of NAAC binary accreditation’ was conducted in the blended mode at Dorjee Khandu Government College here recently.

During the workshop, sponsored by the directorate of higher and technical education, Assam-based Mahadeb University’s history HoD Shyamanta Hazarika and Itanagar-based Don Bosco College IQAC coordinator Luhish Lushai disseminated insights into numerous essential topics, including introduction to the new binary NAAC accreditation, the new 10 criteria, the process of NAAC binary accreditation, and the procedure of preparing a self-study report.

The workshop saw the participation of teachers, students and research scholars from across the state and other states of the country.