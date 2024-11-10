DBC’s Festorama 2024 concludes

JOLLANG, 9 Nov: Festorama, the weeklong college week celebration of the Don Bosco College (DBC) here, concluded on Saturday.

The valedictory function was attended by, among others, Health Minister Biyuram Wahge and the PHE minister’s adviser Pani Taram as guests.

Addressing the participants, DBC principal Dr Fr Jose George highlighted the history and the achievements of the college, and apprised the guests of the Festorama 2024 celebration.

Taram in his address commended the college for its service to the state through education. He advised the students to “take the benefit of studying in the college and fulfil your responsibilities towards your parents and society.”

Wahge in his speech commended the role of the Salesian community and the faculty members of the college in providing quality education to the students of the state.

“Knowledge is power, and character builds a person,”he said, and advised the students to “pursue knowledge over materialistic goals, and knowledge for respect.”

Among the six houses that participated in the event, Purple House was adjudged the champions with 3,157 points, followed by Green House with 3,120 points and Yellow House with 2,634 points.

White House was given the award for the ‘best disciplined house’, the college informed in a release.