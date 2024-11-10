Delhi to witness vibrant culture, spirit of NE

NEW DELHI, 9 Nov: The 12th North East Festival (NEF) will be held at MDC National Stadium here from 15 to 17 November, bringing together eight states and over 200 communities on a single platform.

This one-of-a-kind event has established itself as an essential part of Delhi’s cultural landscape, drawing visitors from across the nation to experience the Northeast’s unique artistic and culinary treasures.

Over the past decade, the NEF has grown into a significant platform for promoting Northeastern culture in the nation’s capital.

Organised by the Socio-Cultural Trust Trend MMS, with the support of the DoNER ministry, the Delhi Police, and the central and several state governments, the event has fostered a better understanding of the Northeast. It has consistently championed tourism, entrepreneurship, and cultural awareness, encouraging close ties among communities, showcasing new talents, and providing a vital space for creativity and celebration.

“The North East Festival has grown far beyond its original concept. What began as a cultural showcase has evolved into a platform for unity, mutual appreciation, and shared experiences and a tourism festival,” organiser-in-chief of the festival Shyamkanu Mahanta said.

“This festival is about more than a visual spectacle; it’s a celebration of heritage, talent, and the innovative spirit that defines the Northeast,” Mahanta said.

This year’s edition will present a diverse mix of events and experiences capturing the region’s cultural, artistic, and entrepreneurial energy. Visitors can explore a vast exhibition featuring large number of MSME stalls, each spotlighting unique products from Northeastern communities. From agricultural produce to traditional handlooms and crafts, this exhibition highlights the region’s resourcefulness, allowing attendees to engage directly with local artisans.

The festival also serves as a platform for business and tourism engagement.

The tourism business meet will gather leading tour operators from Delhi and Northeastern stakeholders to build connections and establish long-term tourism opportunities. With representatives from premier tourism bodies, the meet is set to enhance collaboration, driving sustainable tourism growth for the Northeast.

Tourism is a focal point with a showcase of the Northeast’s varied and exotic destinations. Visitors can explore the allure of Dzukou Valley, the charm of Cherapunjee, and the historical significance of places like Neer Mahal and Charideo Maidam.

Additionally, a campaign on air connectivity improvements will highlight recent advancements, alongside glimpses into upcoming festivals, such as the celebrated Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.

The festival’s culinary offerings promise a feast of authentic flavours. With around 60 food stalls, visitors can enjoy specialties like Assam tea and Nagaland coffee, alongside a variety of other regional delicacies. This food segment has become a staple of the festival, offering a unique culinary journey and nurturing cross-cultural connections.

Over the years, the North East Festival’s food show has inspired numerous new restaurants in Delhi, creating a bridge through shared flavours and gastronomic traditions.

An art exhibition, featuring traditional and contemporary pieces by Northeastern artists, will offer a colourful and evocative showcase of the region’s creativity.

The photography zone will further enrich the experience. The fashion segment, North East Fashion Weekend, will highlight 16 talented designers, each bringing their interpretation of the Northeastern style.Their collections will combine tradition with innovation, drawing attention to the region’s rich textile heritage and the skilled artisans who sustain it.

Held each evening, these fashion shows will be interwoven with musical performances, creating an engaging experience for the audience.

Music remains at the heart of North East Festival, and this year’s NEF music stage will feature top bands and artists from the Northeast and Delhi. This musical line-up will take audiences on a journey across genres, from modern sounds to traditional rhythms. Folk artistes from across the Northeast will also perform traditional dances.

Beyond celebration, the festival will honour those who have made significant contributions in fields such as sports, entrepreneurship, and the arts. This year’s awards ceremony will pay tribute to the talent and dedication of Northeastern achievers, showcasing the pride and resilience of the region and inspiring future generations.