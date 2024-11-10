Final batch of NEC-sponsored EDP concludes at JNC

PASIGHAT, 9 Nov: The third and final batch of an NEC-sponsored five-day entrepreneurship development programmes (EDP) concluded at JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Ten budding entrepreneurs were groomed in key elements of entrepreneurship, including creativity, business planning, financial management, marketing and sales, operations and management, and leadership during the EDP by resource persons from diverse fields.

The EDP was a part of the project titled ‘Establish, develop, and manage entrepreneurship development centre and incubation centre in the educational institutes of the Northeast region’, implemented by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati (Assam).

The programme was organized by the Entrepreneurship Development Centre at the JNC here, in collaboration with IIE Guwahati. The EDP was aimed at promoting, motivating and guidingprospective entrepreneurs.

The organizing team consisted of coordinators Dr Minam Yomso and Nang Rasami Thamoung, and member Dr Drema Lhamu.