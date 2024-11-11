Maintain scheduled date of APPSCCE

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to express my perspective regarding the ongoing demands for the postponement of the APPSC examination scheduled for 15 December.

While I fully understand and respect the concerns raised by some of our fellow aspirants, I believe it’s crucial to consider the situation of those who have been preparing for this exam for years. Many candidates have taken earned leave from their workplaces in accordance with the declared exam date and have moved to the capital city for preparation.

For us, this date represents the end of a long wait of almost four years, during which we have put everything on hold – our life commitments, personal goals, and plans have been delayed, leading to increased anxiety as we grow older while waiting for this opportunity.

Postponing the exam further would not only disrupt these but would also create immense uncertainty for many candidates.

If, however, a postponement becomes necessary, I urge the authorities to reschedule it within the same month with a clear date, rather than deferring it indefinitely. Setting a clear date would help alleviate the concerns of all candidates involved.

I hope my voice resonates with others who seek clarity and commitment to the scheduled examination date. And I kindly request the concerned authorities to consider this matter with urgency and understanding.

An aspirant