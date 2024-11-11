Issues in APPSC PSC application form

Editor,

Through your daily, I would like to highlight the technical and contradicting instructional problems I faced while filling the APPSC PSC 2024 application.

While filling the application form, there were lots of technical glitches like not accepting new present address, some fields in the form which were filled were not the same in the ‘confirmation’ page, no clear instruction of uploading attested documents, etc. Hence, through your daily I would like to reach out to the APPSC to consider the case and not reject applications solely due to the above said reasons and improve the said problems at the earliest for future examinations to come.

A nervous aspirant