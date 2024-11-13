Arunachal holds key to NE’s development: Singh

ZIRO, 12 Nov: Union Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasized on Arunachal Pradesh’ pivotal role in driving the socioeconomic development of the Northeast, aligning with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to advancing the region as a growth hub for the nation.

Addressing progressive farmers and general public at India’s first integrated aqua park in Tarin here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday, the union minister advocated establishment of cooperative societies in every district to further strengthen the local economic frameworks and enhance community participation.

Singh urged the state government to facilitate formation of more cooperative societies and strengthen cooperative societies in the dairy sector with the help of the National Dairy Development Board.

“This will not only boost production and supply of milk and milk products but will also improve livelihoods of dairy farmers,” he observed.

“It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a leading producer of fish, and under his able leadership, the PMMSY has seen massive success and has been able to take

India into the second position in the world in fish production,” the minister said.

Singh also announced allocation of Rs 19.54 crores for the establishment of a modern fish market in Ziro, which will incorporate advanced digital and AI applications to support streamlined and sustainable fisheries management.

“With initiatives like these, Arunachal’s development will support India’s goal of moving from the world’s fifth to the third-largest economy,” he said.

He further highlighted that the PMSSY has generated Rs 7,000 crores in revenue, with major contribution from inland fishing.

The minister also interacted with fish farmers and handed over 11 KCC loan sanction certificates to farmers and six best fish farmers and gave away three wheelers under the PMMSY.

Agriculture and allied Departments Minister Gabriel D Wangsu in his address said that Arunachal offers significant opportunities in agriculture, animal husbandry and allied sectors.

“Our state is blessed with unique opportunities, and some have aptly described Arunachal as Shangri-La on earth,” Wangsu said, and underscored the diverse topography and abundant natural resources in Arunachal.

“This potential, especially in the fisheries and the animal husbandry sectors, must be fully tapped to foster economic growth and improve local livelihoods,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the union minister inaugurated the Artificial Insemination Training Centre and the District Dairy Farm in Siiro here. The AI centre has training capacity for 10 trainees per batch, and it will cater to the training needs of around four adjoining districts.

The minister also visited Siikhe Lake, the fisheries-cum-recreational park in Pare Ami, and the integrated fishery park in Yachuli. These visits were part of a three-day tour programme of the union minister, at the invitation of Wangsu during their earlier meeting at Delhi.

Singh was accompanied by Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, MLA Hage Appa, former minister Tage Taki, Fisheries Secretary Hage Tari, and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, among others.