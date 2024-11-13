APSCU to celebrate golden jubilee, revive union

ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) is celebrating its golden jubilee from 14 to 20 November with the theme ‘Role of cooperative in building Vikshit Bharat’ at the union’s office in Polo Colony, Naharlagun.

The APSCU was founded on 14 February, 1969.However, due to various factors, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, it could not celebrate in 2019, the stipulated year of the golden jubilee.

The golden jubilee celebration will feature social events such as a Krishi Mela and exhibition, wherein cooperators and farmers will avail the opportunity to showcase their produces and sell them.

It will also include other farming and non-farming features, such as textiles, handicrafts, dairy products and local fishery products.

The event will also witness fashion shows and cultural activities, followed by literary events such as essay writing competition for school and college going students.

An array of games and sports amongst the district-based cooperative unions, a marathon race, and a state-level seminar-cum-workshop will also be held.

Addressing mediapersons during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club on Tuesday, APSCU chairman Nabam Tahi Nekil said that “the aim behind the celebration is to revive all the inactive branches of the cooperative union in the state.”

“It is disheartening to know that, despite attaining 50 years of the cooperative society, the union is still not functioning well,” Nekil lamented.

He informed that there are 1,254 primary cooperative societies registered in the state and there are 87,549 cooperative memberships in 25 districts till now.

“If the government supports the union, it will generate more jobs for people,” Nekil said.

Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing and Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung are expected to attend the celebration as guests.

N Raksap, the organising vice chairman of the APSCU golden jubilee, was also present at the conference.