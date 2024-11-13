Chief secy visits Malinithan temple

LIKABALI, 12 Nov: Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, accompanied by Health & Family Welfare Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, visited Malinithan here in Lower Siang district on Tuesday morning and offered prayers at the Malinithan temple.

The chief secretary was enthusiastic about the annual Malini Mela celebration and said that the epic story of Rukmini-Krishna Leela, which is celebrated in Gujarat annually, may be solemnized in Arunachal Pradesh this time with Malinithan and Bhismaknagar as the probable hosts.

He said that all kinds of celebrations in and around the temple should be plastic-free.

Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap apprised the visiting officers of the management modules of the temple and sought government patronage for its proper upkeep, so that Malinithan can be projected as a famous pilgrimage and archaeological site of the state.

Earlier, Research Department Technical Assistant (Archeology) Buru Taki, who is posted here to take care of the temple and the adjacent heritage museum and the archaeological site, briefed the visiting officer duo on the structural and heritage aspects of the Malinithan temple.

Later, the visiting officers, accompanied by the DC,planted ornamental trees in the temple premises. (DIPRO)