Awareness prog on foster care and foster care leading to adoption

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 13 Nov: An awareness programme on Adoption Month was organized by the Nani Maria Society (NMS) at the Child Care Institute (CCI) here in Cheta, under the theme ‘Foster care and foster care leading to adoption.’

Coordinator, Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA) NMS Sanu Lama gave insight on adoption related process and spoke about various cases

that were brought to the NMS for various child related issues. She informed that there are only two SAAs in entire Arunachal Pradesh with Nani Maria Society in Lower Dibang Valley and Oju Welfare Society in Papumpare district.

Chadan Tangjang, deputy director-cum-state nodal officer Mission Vatsalya, women and child development (WCD), spoke about schemes available under WCD and also highlighted on institutional care and non-institutional care under Mission Vatsalya available for children in need of care and protection. She informed that her team also inspected the observation home in Pasighat. She spoke on powers and duties of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). She enlightened that as of now One Stop Centres (OSC) in Arunachal Pradesh have been designated on interim basis as Special Adoption Agency (SAA) by the government of Arunachal Pradesh to address issues of child adoption. As of now, there are twenty-five SAAs in entire Arunachal currently, she said. She encouraged all concerned workers and departments to comply with regular uploading of information of children and parents in Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System (CARINGS) portal. She informed that coordination was required among different stakeholder departments for effective implementation of child related laws. She informed that state of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland are the two states that require to pick up the pace in terms of feeding regular details on CARINGS portal as per the requirement of Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

Khoda Radha, programme manager, State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) discussed on adoption meaning, procedures and agencies involved in adoption related provisions. She also spoke on provisions related to foster care including the eligibility of child for foster care and eligibility of Prospective Foster Adoptive Parents (PFPs). Online procedures for registering by PFPs was informed to the participants present. She stated that District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has vital role in facilitating sponsorship for foster care. Her presentation was followed by short video clips on provisions of adoption and punitive provisions for illegal adoption.

Malom Saring, consultant Poshan Abhiyan presented his analysis on review on Poshan Tracker. He stated that three projects under Poshan Abhiyan in Lower Dibang Valley i.e.Roing, Dambuk, Hunli were initiated two years back. He informed that there are daily, monthly honoria as well as incentives under the project based on requirement of various criteria under the project. He stated that performance of Anganwadis in Lower Dibang Valley was satisfactory. However, there are scope for further improvement. He informed that the government is under the process of upgradation of infrastructure for anganwadis and public should avail benefits for the continuation of the services. On issuing of real time tracking of infrastructure updates and data on beneficiaries some technical difficulties are being faced in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Nani Yakang, state mission coordinator, SHEW, Mission Shakti spoke on orientations on Mission Shakti Scheme. She emphasized on indicators of a successive society based on safety, security and empowerment of women under the Mission Shakti. She highlighted various components of the Scheme including Sambal, One Stop Centers, Women Helpline Number, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. She informed that Nari Adalat is being made operational only in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir on pilot project basis where as Shakti Sadan facility is only available with Oju Welfare Society for women who are helpless and no one to take care of. She stated that Sankalp Hub has been initiated to bring the women related schemes to the knowledge of public for availing its benefits. In days to come Child Care Institutions (CCI) would also fall under Sankalp Hub, she stated.

The programme was also attended by deputy director (ICDS)-cum-DCPO Savitri Khamti Linggi, CWC chairperson, its members, chairperson Nani Maria Society, staffs of ICDS Roing, DCPU Roing, Gram Panchayat chairperson Cheta, Anganwadi workers, staffs of CCI, and One Stop Centre.