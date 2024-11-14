Thousands take part in Mission Clean Kley

ZIRO, 13 Nov: The entire 22 km stretch of Kley river passing through Ziro-Hapoli was cleaned by around seven thousand participants including, government officials, members of civil society, educational institutions and general public during the 10th edition of Mission Clean Kley River (MCKR)- 2024 conducted here on Wednesday.

The Mission, an annual calendar event of Lower Subansiri district administration, was organized in collaboration with Apatani Youth Association.

Health minister Biyuram Wahge, Ziro MLA Hage Appa, Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, deputy commissioner Vivek H.P and AYA executive members were also present during the event.

MCKR event is organized with the motto of preserving the lone Kley river, stretching over 22 km across Ziro township, through collective

efforts of all the stakeholders. The mission also aims to create awareness towards responsible waste management and a cleaner environment for sustainable development.