Workshop for coaches and female athletes

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: A three-day workshop focusing on physical and mental well-being of female athletes and their coaches organized by the department of sports, in collaboration with Simply Sports Foundation-a Bangalore-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing athletic development, at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy concluded here on Wednesday.

Held from 11 to 13 November, the event included two sessions each day.

A notable segment for the female athletes, led by Anuja Patel, diet and sports nutrition consultant at Simply Sports, introduced a specialized workshop titled “Simply Period.” This session aimed to raise awareness around menstruation and its impact on athletic performance, offering guidance for optimal training and competition results. Approximately 110 female athletes from Class VII to X and above participated, learning about the menstrual cycle, its effects on the body, and best practices for training, recovery, and post-competition routines. Coaches of both genders also attended the session to gain a deeper understanding of how menstruation affects female athletes, fostering a more supportive training environment.

The workshop for coaches was conducted by Serah Menezes, sports psychologist from Simply Sports Foundation, and focused on mental health in sports. Under the initiative “Simply Smile,” the session encouraged coaches to prioritize mental well-being, equipping them with tools to serve as the first point of support for athletes struggling with mental health challenges. This initiative underscores Simply Sports Foundation’s & department of sport’s commitment to the holistic health of athletes, emphasizing the crucial role of mental wellness in sustained athletic success.