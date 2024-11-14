Minister kicks off sports & cultural meet

AALO, 13 Nov: Minister for sports, law, legislative, SJETA and youth affairs Kento Jini kicked off the 27 Loum Bango Sports and Cultural Competition amidst the presence of Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen here on Wednesday.

In his address, the minister exhorted the players to take up sports as a profession as both the state and central government are focusing on sports seriously. The minister also spoke at length about the policy initiated by the government and urged the sportsmen to avail the benefits of sports policy.

MLA Pesi Jilen lauded the center and state governments’ sports policy and exhorted the players to display skills, maintain discipline and spirit of sportsmanship.

Yomcha ADC Gyamar Amte and Nidu Yomcha are the organizing chairman and organizing secretary of the event respectively.

Various HoDs, officers, Gaon Buras and the public of Yomcha attended the programme. (DIPRO)