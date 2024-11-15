Four dead in Seppa dao attack

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 14 Nov: In a shocking incident four persons died and six others sustained injuries when a man identified as Nikam Sangbia went on dao assault spree at Seppa District Hospital on Thursday.

Superintendent of police Kamdam Sikom informed that the incident occurred at the female ward around 11:30 am on Thursday. The deceased are identified as Tade Sangbia, wife of the accused, two-year-old Mekhya Sangbia, their daughter, and Fei Beyong, Chowkidar and Paka Welly Tallang, the attendant.

Among the injured persons are OC PS Seppa Inspector Minli Geyi. Officer Geyi had sustained left-hand injuries.

The SP further informed that the accused has been arrested immediately and is now under police custody. The matter is under investigation, the SP added.

It is said that the accused suddenly started assaulting his admitted wife and daughter at their hospital bed. After attacking them, he went on to attack everyone whom he sighted.