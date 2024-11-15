Governor pays tribute to valiant soldiers of Indian armed forces

62nd Walong Day

WALONG, 14 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik participated in the finale of the month-long 62nd Walong Day celebration here on Thursday. The Governor laid a wreath at the Walong War Memorial, paying tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces. He also felicitated the veterans of the 1962 War, the next of kin of war heroes and the families of local people who assisted the Indian Army during the operations in the War.

Addressing the gathering at Walong Stadium, the Governor said that Walong Day reflects the heroism displayed by our brave hearts during the India-China War. Their courage in the face of adversity and their steadfast dedication to the nation’s sovereignty is a testament to their unwavering spirit. He said that their legacy continues to inspire all, reminding us of the values of sheer determination, bravery and ‘Naam, Namak aur Nishan.’

The Governor commended Spear Corps (4 Corps) and Dao Division (2 Mountain Division) for the “impressive initiative to ensure that the stories of our heroes remain alive and that future generations understand the significance of their sacrifices.” He appreciated the participants and said that their presence has enriched the commemoration and made it a befitting tribute to the valiant soldiers of Walong.

Pleased by the participation of schoolchildren and NCC cadets, the Governor said that their presence fills him with hope and pride, while extending his Children’s Day greetings. He said that their enthusiastic and spirited involvement shows the foundation of a bright and secure future for the nation.

The Governor exhorted the youth to embrace the noble path of serving the nation with the same courage and dedication shown by the heroes of Walong. He said that they are the future of the nation and their commitment can make a significant difference.

The Governor appealed to the people to carry forward the spirit of Walong, upholding the ideals of duty, honour and nation. He urged them to pledge to continue honouring the memories of heroes and strive for a future that reflects the values the war heroes fought to protect.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is making huge progress in every sector of development, with the Indian Armed Forces playing a key role. He called upon the people to continue fostering bonhomie and strengthening collaborative efforts, which will facilitate the security of the borders and ensure peace and prosperity in the state.

The Governor interacted with participants of car and motorcycle rallies, cycle expeditions, battlefield and adventure treks, river rafting expeditions, and the Walong Half Marathon. He said that their participation has promoted the spirit of nationalism and highlighted the pristine tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh.

General Officer Commanding, 3 Corps, Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, and Commander of 82 Mountain Brigade also spoke on the occasion.

The Governor also interacted with troops from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Border Roads Organisation, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, NCC, veterans, Gaon Burahs, and district officers of the Anjaw district administration over a high tea.

Mishmi and Meyor communities enthusiastically participated in the programme with traditional dances. Indian Army troops presented the world-famous ancient Indian martial art ‘Kalaripayattu,’ and the NE Warriors Team displayed martial arts from the North East region.

State Chief Information Commissioner, Major General Jarken Gamlin, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd), GOC, 2 Div Major General V.S Deshpande, deputy commissioner Millo Kojeen and senior officers from the armed forces and state police were present on the occasion.

A large number of veterans and members of the Indian Army units that participated in the 1962 Sino-Indian War at the Walong Sector, including 6 Kumaon, 4 Sikh, 4 Dogra, 3/3, and 2/8 Gorkha Rifles, and 2 Assam Rifles, attended the finale.

Walong Day was organized by the 2 Mountain Division under the aegis of 4 Corps to commemorate the ‘Battle of Walong’ in 1962.