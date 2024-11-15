Need for 50-50 recruitment structure for nursing tutor positions

Editor,

We wish to express our deep concern and frustration over the forthcoming recruitment process for the 54 Group A (gazetted, level-10) nursing tutor positions. Although recruitment has yet to officially begin, there are indications that these posts may be filled through internal absorption by nursing officers who have been acting as nursing tutors under the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. This potential approach would bypass an open and competitive examination, effectively sidelining qualified external candidates and denying them a fair, merit-based opportunity to compete.

We are perplexed as to how a Group A post could be filled through internal absorption without any examination. This raises questions about the credibility and quality of the profession, and ultimately, nursing students and education in the state will suffer if the recruitment process lacks transparency and fairness.

Therefore, as aspiring nursing tutors, we demand a 50-50 recruitment structure. Under this proposal, 50% of the position be filled by internal candidates-acknowledging their experience and service-while the remaining 50% be open to fresh candidates through a competitive examination. This balanced approach would ensure that both experienced staff and new, qualified individuals are given an equal opportunity to compete based on merit, fostering a fair, transparent and inclusive recruitment process.

Despite formal appeals to the Deputy Director of Nursing (DDN), Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Directorate of Medical Education (DME), and the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, we have yet to receive any clear response or assurance that our proposal will be considered. The ongoing silence from the concerned authorities has only deepened our frustration, and many are questioning the transparency and fairness of the current recruitment process.

This issue extends beyond the nursing community; it speaks to a broader need for merit-based, transparent recruitment practices in all sectors. As these positions are critical for shaping the future of nursing education in Arunachal Pradesh, it is essential that the process remains equitable and inclusive. We hope this call for a 50-50 recruitment structure will be taken seriously and that the Group A posts are not simply filled without examination.

Aspiring Post-Graduate Nurses of Arunachal Pradesh