Start recruitment process

Editor,

I am writing to express my concern over the prolonged delay in conducting the examination for the job vacancy advertised by Rajiv Gandhi University Advt. No. Estt.-188/2024-02 – Advertisement for the Non-Teaching positions on 22nd of August, 2024.

When the university announced the job openings, it raised hopes and aspirations for numerous qualified candidates who have since been eagerly preparing for the examination. However, despite the passage of several months, there has been no clear communication regarding the examination date or any updates on the recruitment process. This uncertainty has left candidates in a state of limbo, preventing them from making informed decisions about their career paths.

This delay undermines the confidence of job seekers in the recruitment process and the reliability of institutions in conducting timely assessments. I urge the concerned authorities at Rajiv Gandhi University to prioritize the scheduling of the examination and provide clear updates to restore trust and support the well-being of candidates.

I hope this letter will prompt a response from the university administration and lead to timely action.

Sincerely,

Boo