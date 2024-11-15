Agri & allied sectors can emerge as largest employment providing sectors: Wangsu

LIKABALI, 14 Nov: Agriculture and allied minister Gabriel D. Wangsu on Thursday said that agri and allied departments should emerge as the largest employment providing sectors in the state and be instrumental in shaping the destiny of the state. Wangsu said this during a coordination meeting of the officers of the agri and allied departments in presence of Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu and deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap here in Lower Siang district.

Wangsu, who is on a two-day visit to the district said, “Farmers should be trained and encouraged to adopt scientific approaches in their pursuit on farming and taught to procure seeds and saplings from accredited firms only.”

During the meeting, the minster appealed to the officers of concerned departments to utilize their technical expertise to augment implementation of various projects at the grassroot levels to benefit the farmers.

He said, “We need to encourage young farmers to be progressive farmer on one hand and play pivotal role in arresting the ever increasing unemployment problem of the state.”

He appealed to the officers to take care of the people just as the government takes care of them. “The task ahead can be accomplished by working together as a team only,” he added.

The minister, while hinting at the importance of selecting and identifying the potential progressive farmers, advocated that the officers should adopt reliable yardsticks to make the best choice.

The minister also visited the Oil Palm Nursery, Patanjali Food Ltd. at Dipa. (DIPRO)