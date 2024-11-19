Gang issues sanction orders for DC’s untied fund

[ Bengia Ajum ]

YUPIA, 18 Nov: The Papum Pare district administration has raised a red flag over a gang involved in preparing fake sanction orders for the Untied Fund allocated to the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Papum Pare. The DC issued an order informing that the gang had forged his signature and submitted the fake sanction orders to various works departments.

The gang had also made a duplicate seal of the Deputy Commissioner from the market, which they used on the forged sanction orders. The DC has urged all district head offices in Papum Pare to be cautious when receiving any such sanction orders related to the Untied Fund. “It is also requested that confirmation be obtained from the District Planning Officer, Yupia, to ensure the authenticity of the sanction orders before processing them for execution or release of payment,” the order stated.

The issuance of fake sanction orders has caused concern within the civil secretariat. “This is not the first time such fake sanction orders have been issued by a certain gang. These individuals mostly operate around Itanagar capital region, and Papum Pare (rural). It’s time the authorities take stricter action against them,” said an official from the state planning department. Reports indicate that similar issues have arisen in the past, with some DCs raising concerns about such forgeries, a matter that has even reached the civil secretariat. “The state government’s exchequer suffers due to such forgery. This is a serious crime and must be dealt with decisively,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Papum Pare DC, Jiken Bomjen, when speaking to this daily, stated that he has yet to officially lodge a police case regarding the issue.

Papum Pare SP, Taru Gusar, said the police are monitoring the situation. “So far, we have not received any formal complaints, but we are in contact with the DC and senior district officials,” the SP said.