AAPSU opposes change in Mising surname

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has expressed serious concern over a recent document purportedly circulated by the Adi Ba:ne’ Kebang (ABK), proposing that certain groups residing in Namsai district adopt Adi surnames through an affidavit to facilitate obtaining Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The apex student body has maintained that such directives could have far-reaching impacts on the integrity of the indigenous identity within Arunachal Pradesh. AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali said that AAPSU strongly opposes this move by the ABK, as it appears to contravene the principles established for granting ST status, which are based on the district’s history, identity and rights of the indigenous Arunachalee people.

AAPSU had earlier invited ABK for a joint meeting to engage in open dialogue. It also urged the state government to intervene in the matter to facilitate a joint sitting between ABK and AAPSU.

The union further stated that it strongly opposes any initiatives that may support the inclusion of non-Arunachalees under the ST category in the state. AAPSU warned that if such actions are not addressed soon, they may create deep-seated divisions within communities. It also cautioned that an FIR might be filed against all individuals whose surnames have been changed from Mising to Adi surnames if a dialogue is not convened promptly.

Additionally, AAPSU has produced a copy of the document circulated by the ABK Namsai unit, which lists Mising surnames to be included or changed to Adi surnames for Adi residents in Namsai district. The document was purportedly issued in the name of Boken Ratan, the ABK Namsai unit president, without a signature.