Peace: A distant dream

Imphaled!

By Poonam I Kaushish

Circa 7 November: Jiribram a small sleepy district which woke up to three Meiti women and three children abducted and killed by suspected Kuki insurgents, followed by discovery of bodies of a woman and two children in the Jiribam river by suspected Hmar militants, leading to protests, killings, arson and homes of several State Ministers and MLAs burnt down by mobs. The Centre rushes 70 CAPF companies to handle the “challenging” security, law and order situation and imposes curfew.

Home Minister Shah cuts short his Maharashtra poll tour and rushes to Delhi and re-imposes Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in 6 police stations. A move, which aggravates distrust and discord resulting in a seemingly impossible situation.

In the 19 months since Manipur has been roiled by ethnic conflict between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and Christain Kuki community over Meiteis demand for ST status including reservation and a Kuki-Zomi pushback leaving over 250 dead and 60,000 displaced on both sides. Alas, central forces tasked to act as a buffer and tamp down on miscreants are hamstrung by Manipur Police being viewed as part of the problem by them.

Two, the Centre which had inked a Suspension of Operations (SoA) Agreement with 25 militant groups mostly from hills 2008 is bound to maintaining its sanctity to preserve gains against insurgency. Consequently, security personnel have to be careful to ensure SoA doesn’t come apart and complicate the ground situation further.

Adding another layer of complications groups on both sides have organized themselves into village defence volunteers with police describing Hill volunteers as ‘militants’ and Hill groups calling ‘Valley’ ones ‘revolutionaries.’

Worse, the State Government actions have been restricted to empty rhetoric, blaming outsiders, imposing internet bans and issuing vague promises of dialogue. The Centre’s moves to bring warring communities to the negotiating table too have not inspired confidence.

Alongside, 5000 weapons looted last year remain missing. Police and army aren’t on the same page over how to deal with warring groups. Sadly, the State Government continues to view the problem from the prism of law and order. Its blinkered myopic outlook has compounded security forces difficulties made worse by neighbouring Bangladesh embroiled in political turmoil.

Additionally, NPP leader and Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma with 7 MLAs has withdrawn support to Biren Singh’s Government. Though it wouldn’t impact State Government’s stability as BJP has 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly it is a loss of face.. But Chief Minister Biren Singh is unperturbed even as he faces rebellion within given he is at odds with 7 BJP Kuki MLAs.

Said a senior NPP leader, “Without our 7 MLAs, Biren Singh will struggle to prove his majority in the Assembly now…He will not muster enough support even from his Party MLAs. Prime Minister must visit Manipur once. If he appeals to both communities, then masses will believe him and there will be a concrete roadmap to help resolve the matter at the earliest.”

This begs a question. Why is Modi yet to break his silence on this verdant State which symbolizes unity in diversity, turning it into a valley of death? What action has Centre taken to elevate peoples’ sufferings besides mouthing platitudes and indulging in photo-ops? With signboards spelling out social identity what happens to the Constitutional principle of ‘fraternity’? Is it an alien concept?

Fortunately, all Parties have the good sense not to exploit the mayhem communally. But the consensus is that the continuing bloodbath is Biren’s political ploy to keep his chair; a politician of two decades, he is a Meiti icon with strong Hindutva leanings. His agenda is to leverage maximum political rights for his community who cleverly exploits his Hindutva brand to hoodwink the leadership and Centre.

Assam’s Chief Minister Sarma who heads North-East Democratic Alliance and is hardcore Hindutva’s current poster boy, assertes “population distribution is such that 70% people are in 30% landmass. Kukis and Nagas can come to the valley, but Meiteis cannot go to the hills. It is the same thing in Assam also, with regard to Bodoland.”

Undeniably, it doesn’t behove a Government or Party that just months ago it was packaging its electoral success in North-East as testament to its inclusive politics. Today, it allows Modi’s enemies to castigate him for inaction.

A former Army Chief Naravane has added to confusion. Asserting, foreign interference in Manipur could not be ruled out and is “definitely there.” Stressing, Chinese has been aiding various insurgent groups for years. Alongside, a flourishing drug trade across borders.

What is the roadmap ahead? None. The peace committee set-up by the Union Government has failed with both Kuki and Meitei groups saying they will not participate. Till date, Prime Minister is mum on the crisis and the Government has not clarified what else or how it plans to address the situation. All seem to be clueless.

Clearly, the Government’s absence along-with an ineffective police making the strategic mistake of keeping silent for months have made matters shoddier. Both Centre and States have to acknowledge that scoring debating points helped by megaphone TV anchors has only compounded the problem and adds insult to Manipur’s injuries which is the worst thing.

The Government must put in a mechanism to ensure complaints are filed, FIRs registered. It is imperative Centre and State Government address political and administrative failures and not resort to blunt measures as AFPSA. The Centre should instruct Biren’s Governments to enforce rule of law when and where needed. They must have a plan to bring the Administration back on track and apply balm on broken souls.

Undeniably, our political leadership has failed. All are drawing lines on water and indulging in political one-upmanship. Sadly, Parliament has become a battleground of conscience. Since both Opposition and Ruling Party are unwilling to step back from the precipice of confrontation, Manipur faces irreparable damage to its identity.

Our leaders collectively need to explore ways to bridge the gulf between communities as the fault-lines in Manipur can set-off cracks beyond its borders, as evident in neighbouring Mizoram where a local outfit has threatened the resident Meitei population. There is also a transnational dimension as many have kinship ties in Myanmar, which is roiled in conflict of its own.

Sadly, a collective reckoning is held hostage to short term confrontational politics, which does not speak well of the responsiveness and responsibility of our leaders in a moment of crisis. After all, this is the time for Parties across the spectrum to set aside hostilities and participate in the difficult search for peace and resolution amidst distrust and discord.

The nation wants answers from those in charge in Delhi and Imphal. At the very least, a cue for our polity to tell Manipur they can see and hear them. Remember, even as violence is flesh to flesh, judgment is soul to soul. Time, to tame community goons and our polity who feast on blood and pain. History neither forgives nor forgets the crushing of innocents. — INFA