Ensure proper investigation of Papum Pare gang forgery

Legendary politician Bakin Pertin once termed Arunachal Pradesh a land of khushi-khushi (doing as one pleases). His statement has proven true in many instances over the last few decades. Yet another case of a gang issuing fake sanction orders for a government project has prompted the state to revisit the statement of the late Bakin Pertin. According to reports, the Papum Pare district administration uncovered a gang involved in preparing fake sanction orders for the Untied Fund allocated to the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Papum Pare. The gang forged the signature of the DC and submitted the fake orders to various works departments.

It is believed that this is not the first time such a case has been discovered. Previously, a police case was lodged by the former deputy commissioner, alleging a similar offense. The question remains: why did the Papum Pare administration never highlight this publicly? Had the previous DC raised the matter and ensured arrests of the criminals involved, officials across the state would have been more cautious. The incumbent DC should immediately lodge a police case and ensure a proper investigation. This is a serious criminal offense and should not be taken lightly by the Papum Pare district administration.