AACWA questions govt on halting of Papunallah to Nirjuli NH work

ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: The All Arunachal Contractors Welfare Association (AACWA) has questioned why the state government is not taking serious measures to expedite work on the Papunallah to Nirjuli four-lane highway project.

In a press release, AACWA called upon Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who also holds the portfolio for PWD, to issue necessary instructions for clearing debris and placing safety signs in areas where contractors had dug holes as part of the highway construction.

The association urged the authorities to address the issue before any incidents occur. “Due to the halt in construction work for Package B, Naharlagun town has become a city of dust, causing immense losses to shopkeepers and posing health hazards,” the association stated. Additionally, AACWA noted that the state government’s non-responsive attitude towards developmental projects in the state capital has raised concerns.

“Focusing only on a few parts of the state for development could create a sense of disparity among the people,” they added.