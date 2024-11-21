Wangsu explores technological collaboration with NDRI

KARNAL, 20 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture & Allied Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu on Wednesday visited the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Haryana to explore technological collaborations aimed at enhancing the dairy sector in Arunachal.

Describing NDRI as the “supreme center of dairy in India,” Wangsu acknowledged its potential in tackling climate-related challenges, including the impact of global warming on fodder production and livestock breeding. “It is crucial to focus on developing climate-resilient breeds to sustain dairy farming amidst changing climatic conditions,” the minister said, while commending the research and innovative activities of NDRI.

Disclosing his ambition to make Arunachal a state of organic dairy products, Wangsu said that he and his team are on a big mission in Haryana. “With Arunachal’s abundant land and resources, we aim to establish it as an organic hub for dairy and other products,” he said.

Wangsu added that the next step will be to develop the dairy sector as a vital economic and nutritional contributor. He described the collaboration with NDRI as a step toward achieving these goals.

NDRI director Dr. Dheer Singh presented a detailed report on the institute’s achievements, ongoing projects, and future goals. He also discussed NDRI’s initiatives in the North Eastern Hill (NEH) region, including tackling fodder-related challenges. He emphasized the projected milk demand, five-year plans for the dairy sector, and the institute’s contributions to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Senior officers from the concerned department, who accompanied the minister, also held discussions with NDRI officials on upgrading indigenous cattle germplasm and addressing milk adulteration issues in the state. They emphasized the importance of empowering the youth of Arunachal in the field of dairy development and agriculture by adopting NDRI’s technologies.

The ministerial team also toured key facilities at NDRI, including the Model Dairy Unit, Animal Breeding Centre and biotechnology section.