Fully focused on revitalizing Yachuli college: MLA Toko

YACHULI, 20 Nov: Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung has stated that he will fully focus on revitalizing the government college in the Keyi Panyor district. He made this statement on Tuesday during the valedictory function of the college’s annual day celebration. “I will work on improving the infrastructure of this college. The students of Yachuli College deserve the best infrastructure,” he said.

He also praised the college principal Dr. Rejir Karlo, for hiring new guest faculty members, which has further enhanced the academic environment at the college.

Tatung visited the college campus and spent time interacting with the staff. He inspected the faculty residential area, hostels and other infrastructure on the campus. “The inclusion of new guest faculty, alongside the existing senior faculty, has brought in new talent and fostered a collaborative synergy, which has enhanced the overall performance of the college,” said Tatung.

In the evening, the MLA held a lengthy meeting with the entire college staff, including students and senior citizens. He also emphasized the importance of integrated learning and interdisciplinary exploration for academic and cognitive development.