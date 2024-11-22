Break the silence on NH-415

In Arunachal Pradesh, the period from October to April is considered the working season, with most construction-related development projects being carried out during this time. The rains start in May and continue until September, making it difficult to carry out any kind of development work. Therefore, it is astonishing that work on the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli section of the four-lane highway remains a non-starter. The All Arunachal Contractors Welfare Association (AACWA) has questioned why the state government is not taking serious measures to expedite the work on the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli four-lane highway project.

The AACWA has raised a valid concern, and, in fact, everyone in the Itanagar Capital Region is asking the same question. The condition of the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli section of the road, especially in the Naharlagun township, is in poor shape. The work has stalled, causing immense trouble for the local residents. Moreover, a few days ago, it was reported that the PWD highway department had issued a termination notice to T.K Engineering, which was handling this stretch of road. Since there is no clarity on the current status of the project, questions remain: Is T.K Engineering still part of the project, or has it been terminated, with a fresh tender issued? The PWD highway department should provide clarity. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who holds the PWD portfolio, carries the responsibility of offering a clear picture regarding the status of work on the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli section of NH 415.