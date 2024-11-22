The greatness of Rafael Nadal

Editor,

I will remember Rafael Nadal not just as a great tennis player but as a great human being. His dangerous high topspin forehand shot, which made Roger Federer remodel his backhand to deal with it, may one day fade out from my memory, but not his smile, grace, and wit with which he faced many awkward situations and questions.

I will never forget how promptly he rushed to his opponent player to help him if his opponent got a muscle cramp or injury. The moment he noticed among spectators that a crying mother could not find her child, he immediately stopped his serve till the mother and child reunited.

When he heard that a drunk spectator was loudly speaking abusive words against him, he just smiled. His smile, even after defeat, and his sportsmanship are unforgettable. I admire him not just for his exceptional tennis skills but for his humility, respect for opponents and fair play.

His greatness was reflected in his farewell speech as well, where he attributed his talent to his luck and hard work when he said, “Just a kid that followed their dreams, worked as hard as possible. I have been very lucky.”

The 38-year-old Nadal told the crowd, “The titles, the numbers, are there, so people probably know that, but the way I would like to be remembered is as a good person from a small village in Mallorca.”

There are many great players who won many tournaments but only a few can match the goodness and simplicity in him.

Sujit De,

Kolkata