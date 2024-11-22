Contrasting Journeys: Nyishi students between civil services aspirations and student leadership

Editor,

The Nyishi community, one of the prominent tribal groups of Arunachal Pradesh, is a beacon of cultural resilience and progress. Over the years, education has emerged as a critical pillar in transforming the lives of Nyishi youths. However, a curious dichotomy exists within the student community: one group dedicates itself to the rigorous preparation for civil services examinations, aiming to achieve intellectual and professional excellence, while another actively engages in student politics and elections, often at the expense of academics. Surprisingly, the latter group frequently ascends to influential leadership roles in society.

The Intellectual Vanguard: Civil Services Aspirants

For many Nyishi youths, civil services represent a gateway to prestige, power, and the ability to effect change. This group of students exhibits remarkable discipline, spending countless hours immersed in books, mastering subjects like polity, history, and current affairs. They aspire to break barriers, earn coveted administrative positions, and bring development to their community.

These aspirants often isolate themselves in pursuit of their goals, residing in urban centers like Itanagar or Delhi, far from the daily challenges of rural life. Their dedication is commendable, and their academic achievements shine as a testament to their hard work. Yet, their deep focus on competitive exams can sometimes distance them from the grassroots realities of the Nyishi community. Their knowledge of societal dynamics remains theoretical, as they lack regular interaction with people from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

The Grounded Leaders: Student Politicians

In stark contrast stands the second group, deeply entrenched in the ebb and flow of student politics. These individuals immerse themselves in the tumultuous world of campus elections, rallies, and organizational disputes. Critics often label them as “wasting their time,” accusing them of neglecting their studies in favor of fleeting popularity and power. However, their engagement in student politics offers them unparalleled exposure to societal complexities.

By participating in elections, these student leaders interact with individuals from all walks of life-farmers, traders, teachers, and even marginalized groups. They become adept at understanding the pulse of the community, mediating conflicts and building networks. This constant interaction sharpens their interpersonal skills, giving them a profound understanding of society’s needs and aspirations. Despite their perceived lack of academic brilliance, they grow into pragmatic problem-solvers, well-versed in the art of negotiation and leadership.

The Ironic Outcome: Leadership Beyond Knowledge

It is an irony of life that while the civil services aspirants possess extensive knowledge and intellectual capital, it is often the student leaders who rise to positions of power within the Nyishi community. The reasons for this are multifaceted. First, leadership in tribal societies is deeply rooted in personal relationships and trust, which the student politicians cultivate through years of grassroots engagement. Second, their ability to navigate real-world challenges equips them with practical wisdom that resonates with the community.

In contrast, the civil services aspirants, despite their academic prowess, may struggle to connect with the community’s emotional and cultural fabric. Their absence during crucial grassroots events can make them appear distant, reducing their ability to influence societal dynamics effectively.

Conclusion

The contrasting journeys of Nyishi students underscore the diversity of paths to leadership within the community. While civil services aspirants represent the promise of intellectual excellence, student politicians embody the wisdom of grassroots engagement. Both are vital to the Nyishi community’s progress. In the end, true leadership lies not in the accumulation of knowledge alone but in the ability to connect, inspire, and uplift the community-a lesson that both groups must embrace for a brighter future of the community.

Dr.Rapa Sangno,

Food safety officer,

Tezu