World Fisheries Day celebrated in Tirap & West Kameng

KHONSA, 21 Nov: Fisheries department in Tirap district celebrated the World Fisheries Day, with the theme ‘India’s Blue Transformation: Strengthening Small-Scale and Sustainable Fisheries” here at Lt. Kamlesh Joshi Conference Hall on Thursday. Along with the celebration, Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), an initiative focusing on improving the living conditions of tribal communities was also organized.

Khonsa ADC Tana Bapu, in his address, called for complete restriction on illegal fishing such as electro-fishing to preserve the stock of indigenous fishes of the district.

He also encouraged farmers to co-operate with agri-allied departments to uplift the overall development of agri-allied sectors in the district in particular and the state as a whole.

While emphasizing on fishing ban during breeding seasons from April to September, he encouraged the fish farmers to adopt scientific method of fish farming in commercial way for income generation.

DAO Jania Chimyang, HDO T. Sumnyan and DVO Dr. Arfila Tingkhatra briefed about their respective departmental schemes. They also emphasized on integrated fish farming practices, tying up with agri-allied departments.

DFDO S.K Jawal highlighted the aim and objectives of the World Fisheries Day and emphasized on the sustainable fishery development in the district.

FO Toni Apang highlighted the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) and discussed overall scientific management practices to be adopted for the socio-economic uplift of the fish farmers in the district. He also encouraged fish farmers to enroll in Kisan Credit Card (KCC-Fisheries) scheme.

During the programme, four fish farmers were awarded with cast net and appreciation certificate each for being progressive fish farmers of the district.

The programme concluded with online registration of fish farmers in the National Fisheries Development Platform (NFDP) for Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah Yojana (PM-MSSY) scheme implementation in the district.

West Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) also celebrated “World Fisheries Day” with awareness programme on fish farming at Changpa village (Chug) in Dirang sub-division on Thursday.

KVK head and senior scientists Dr. Tasso Tabin highlighted the importance of the celebration. Tabin said the farmers acquainted with different fisheries activities must think for tomorrow too without hampering their habitat.

SMS (fisheries) Satyendra Kumar enlightened the fisher folk about the celebration. Kumar also created awareness among fishing community about the importance of eating fish, role of fish farmers for sustainable fisheries and protection of aquatic ecosystems. He urged the fish farmers to take advantage of government schemes like “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampda Yojna” (PMMSY).

A total of 30 farmers participated in the programme.