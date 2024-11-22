Raga meet on town planning, DC warns action

ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: In a preliminary meeting for Raga town planning, Kamle deputy commissioner J.T Obi expressed his disappointment with the slow and unsystematic development of the district headquarters as he warned action against encroachment. Highlighting the issue of illegal encroachment and its impact on systematic town planning, the DC appealed to the members to contribute their input and extend their wholehearted support for the betterment of Raga township and its development.

The deputy commissioner stated that all parties should cooperate with the administration during the eviction process once the notification of land for the Kamle district headquarters is completed. Further, the resolutions adopted by landowners in previous meetings will be implemented. The deputy commissioner also warned that no No Objection Certificate for officers and officials who have illegally encroached upon land will be issued for promotion.

MLA Rotom Tebin raised concerns about the scarcity of land for public infrastructure projects, housing, and urban amenities, which are critical for the town’s development. He emphasized that the lack of available land, due to the absence of proper notification and illegal encroachment, is a major obstacle in executing town planning initiatives effectively. He also appealed to the house, stating that it will take the collaborative effort of all stakeholders to successfully resolve the land issue and develop a well-planned district headquarters.

DLSRO Tama Dakpe shared details about the land donated and its notification status, the status of land allotment, and the status of encroached land.

The meeting also addressed the need to enhance the protection and conservation of local wildlife. The discussion focused on a collaborative strategy for safeguarding wildlife in the region, fostering community engagement, and ensuring the effective implementation of conservation initiatives.

DC outlined the line of action, which includes spreading awareness and punishing offenders according to wildlife laws. The house unanimously passed a one-point resolution to protect wildlife by ensuring a complete ban on hunting and the selling of wild animals and birds, as well as rigorous monitoring by GBs at the village level. (DIPRO)