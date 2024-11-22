Mary Kom is the brand ambassador for ARHM

SHILLONG, 21 Nov: MC Mary Kom will be brand ambassador for Assam Rifles Half-Marathon -2024 (ARHM) event, to be held here in Meghalaya on 24 Nov. This is Northeast region’s largest racing event, informed AR in a release on Thursday.

While announcing the details of this year’s event, the Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera said, “I am thrilled to share that we have partnered with MC Mary Kom as the brand ambassador for Assam Rifles Half-Marathon in Shillong. MC Mary Kom is an icon, who perfectly embodies the core values of Assam Rifles – valour, glory and sacrifice.”

Assam Rifles Half-Marathon aims to foster a culture of wellness, fitness and togetherness in the Northeast. Representatives from across the North East region and other states of the country are expected to participate in the event.