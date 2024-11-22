ITANAGAR, 21 Nov: The National Youth Festival will organise the “Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue” on 11 and 12 January, 2025. A joint press conference was organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Itanagar and the Nehru Yuva Kendra about the upcoming event at the Press Club in Itanagar on Thursday.

Satrajit Kachari, assistant director and chief operating officer of SAI and the National Centre of Excellence Itanagar said that the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025 will bring together a vibrant assembly of selected youth from three distinct categories. The first group will consist of participants from the newly announced Viksit Bharat Challenge. The second group will feature talented youths emerging from district and state-level youth festivals, where they will compete in various categories such as painting, science exhibitions, cultural performances, and others. He also informed that the third group will include notable path-breakers and youth icons from diverse fields, including entrepreneurship, sports, agriculture, and technology, among others.

District youth officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra Itanagar, C. Dangmei, provided information about the series of competitions that will take place. The first round will feature the Viksit Bharat Essay Competition. During the second round, from December 8 to 15, the Viksit Bharat PPT Challenge will be held.

The age criteria for participants is 15 to 29 years. For more details, applicants are encouraged to visit the My Bharat platform, as informed during the press conference.

Reigning Miss Arunachal and youth icon Tadu Lunia, who was also present during the press briefing, encouraged the youth of the state to participate in large numbers and seize the opportunity. She stated that the youth in the state have immense potential, but due to a lack of opportunities and platforms, many talented youths are being deprived.