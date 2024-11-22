Tadam Gyadu: illustrating for the iconic Marvel Comics series

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: In a remarkable achievement, Tadam Gyadu from Arunachal Pradesh has illustrated sketches for the iconic Marvel Comics series. A graphic artist hailing from Diyun in Changlang district, Gyadu worked on one of Marvel’s most notable projects, Spider-Man: India. He has also contributed to comic books featuring some of Marvel’s most famous characters, including Wolverine, Iron Man, The Avengers and Spider-Man.

His journey from the remote town of Diyun to working for Marvel is a story in itself. “I had been working with Indian comic publishers for many years, but I kept trying to find work with international comic book publishers like Marvel and DC Comics. In 2022, I sent my portfolio to an art agency. They helped me find work with Marvel Comics, and that’s how I ended up working with one of the best brands in this field,” said Gyadu.

Sharing his experience of working with top brands like Marvel, he says it has been a dream come true. “I remember watching the very first live-action Spider-Man film by Sam Raimi and instantly falling in love with it. I have been a lifelong fan of Marvel comics, and to get to work with them on some of their top characters is a huge achievement. I feel fortunate,” Gyadu added.

His love for drawing and art started at a very young age. “I was always enamored with drawings and art. I remember having Life of the Buddha books at home and spending hours looking at them. I started copying those illustrations. I found my first comic book when I was in class 3, fell in love with it, and began copying those illustrations. Since then, I’ve never looked back,” he said.

Gyadu originally hails from the Upper Subansiri district. “My father was posted in Diyun, working in the forest department. We never moved back to Daporijo,” he said.

He further called upon the younger generation to pursue the careers they are passionate about, rather than following the conventional career paths chosen by most people. “I feel that careers in the arts-whether drawing, painting, acting, singing, or dancing-are still met with skepticism, especially in our state. I try my best to raise awareness in my hometown about how one can have a lucrative career in fields other than the so-called mainstream jobs like engineering, medicine, etc.,” said Gyadu.

He initially studied at a government school in Diyun and later joined Mahabodhi School, Diyun, from where he completed his matriculation. After finishing high school in Digboi, he went on to pursue a degree in fine arts in Delhi.