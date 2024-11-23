A possible next destination

US Consul General in Kolkata, Kathy Giles-Diaz, stated on Thursday while interacting with the media in Itanagar that many Americans are unaware of the cooperation between the US government and Arunachal Pradesh in the effort to repatriate the remains of US airmen who lost their lives during WWII in the state. She also highlighted the Hump Museum in Pasighat, dedicated to the memory of the hundreds of US airmen.

She emphasized that there is an opportunity to attract American tourists to the state, noting the deep curiosity surrounding Arunachal. This may be the right time to tap into the tourism potential of the region. During the Second World War, many US aircraft crashed in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. Some Western pilots even referred to the region as the “Bermuda Triangle” due to the high number of lost fighter jets. The US has been working to recover the remains of these airmen for many years.

The Arunachal government could collaborate with the US embassy to promote the state as an attractive tourist destination for high-end American tourists. Given the existing curiosity about Arunachal, with further promotion, US tourists will likely flock to the state.