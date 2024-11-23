Adoption awareness prog

PASIGHAT, 22 Nov: The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) organized an awareness programme as part of the ‘National Adoption Awareness Month’ observation at the DC’s conference hall here in East Siang district on Friday.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, who chaired the meeting, underscored the importance of raising mass awareness on the legal adoption process.

District child protection officer Machi Gao highlighted the legal procedures for adopting a child.

Adoption Awareness Month is celebrated annually in November to promote legal adoption. (DIPRO)