The Pasighat unit of the Kargu Kardi Students’ Union, under the aegis of the Kargu Kardi Welfare Society, East Siang unit, conducted a daylong mass social service at Bakin Pertin General Hospital on Saturday. More than 60 students and members of the East Siang KKWS unit participated in the event. BPGH superintendent Yater Ringu Darang commended the Pasighat unit’s KKSU president Puche Lombi and secretary Pegam Gamlin for their noble initiative. (DIPRO)