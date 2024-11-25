NUFC lifts 5th Hangover Veteran Football Cup

YAZALI, 24 Nov: Naharlagun United FC (NUFC) lifted the 5th Hangover Veteran Football Cup, 2024, defeating Ironman FC, 2-1 in the final played here in Keyi Panyor district on 22 November. The winners dedicated the cup to late Mingu Bage.

NUFC’s General Modi was declared man of the final match.

Toko Poliam and Mari Karbak, both from the winning team, were adjudged as the best player and best goalkeeper, respectively. Bamin Tadu, also from NUFC, became the highest scorer, informed NUFC captain John Neelam.

The winning team was awarded cash prize of Rs. 2 lakhs, while the runner-up Ironman FC were given Rs. 1 lakh.

Most disciplined team award winner Boom FC were given Rs. 50,000.

The final match was witnessed by civil aviation minister Balo Raja and Raga MLA Rotom Tebin.