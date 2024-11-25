Arunachal to get 2nd FCI divisional office, Wangsu highlights delivery challenges

ROING 24 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh will soon get another divisional office of Food Corporation of India (FCI) at Pasighat in East Siang district. This was announced by a top FCI official during a meeting with MoS Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhania here in Lower Dibang Valley district, recently.

The process for establishment of the FCI’s second divisional office has already started and it would be made operational soon.

During his meeting with the central minister, food and civil supplies minister Gabriel D. Wangsu presented a detailed proposal, highlighting the critical challenges faced by the state’s food and civil supplies department.

Wangsu highlighted the unique geographical challenges of Arunachal Pradesh, which often impedes the effective implementation of schemes, like the National Food Security Act (NFSA) as he raised the need for additional FCI divisional offices in Bomdila, Pasighat and Namsai.

“The state’s elongated geography makes it difficult for representatives from remote districts to travel to Banderdewa even for routine tasks, like collecting release orders, impacting the efficiency of NFSA operations,” he said.

The minister also threw light on the issue of transportation rates for intra-state movement of food grains, which, he described as unfeasible under the current conditions.

Considering Arunachal’s rugged terrain and frequent road disruptions especially, during the monsoon, he urged the Centre to consider the state’s proposal for an enhanced rate to align with its unique logistical challenges.

The proposal further called for the establishment of FCI depots in Tato, (Shi-Yomi), Kanubari (Longding), Boleng (Siang) and Siji (Lower Siang).

“These depots would not only reduce transportation costs but also ensure a steady supply of food grains in the far-flung areas of the state,” Wangsu said.

He also highlighted the long-standing issue of unpaid air freight bills, which have accumulated since 2000 as a result of air-dropping of foodgrains in inaccessible regions. He urged the defence ministry to waive these dues, which have put a significant financial burden on the state.

Similarly, he raised the issue of pending reimbursements under the discontinued Hill Transport Subsidy (HTS) scheme, which has caused considerable strain on the state’s financial resources.

Wangsu also raised several pressing issues concerning the department of legal metrology & consumer affairs especially, the need for funds to establish district commission buildings under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, in the newly created districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

A proposal amounting to Rs. 45.97 crore had been submitted for construction of new district commission buildings, working standard laboratories and the renovation of the existing infrastructure.

Stating that the state has not yet received any communication regarding the approval of this proposal, Wangsu urged the union minister to ensure early release of the funds.

Further, he highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts to enhance consumer awareness through the “Jago Grahak Jago” campaign.

A proposal for Rs. 71.80 crore has been submitted to the central government to conduct comprehensive awareness campaigns across the state.

Wangsu expressed the hope that these pressing concerns would receive prompt attention from the Centre, enabling the state to overcome its logistical and financial hurdles in ensuring food security for its people.

Meanwhile, the union minister assured full cooperation and committed to reviewing the proposals with relevant departments for timely resolution.