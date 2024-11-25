CM inaugurates new building of Todak Basar District Hospital

BASAR, 24 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Todak Basar District Hospital (TBDH) building here in Leparada district.

Dedicating the hospital building to the people, Khandu said that the hospital equipped with all modern medical facilities will cater to the health needs of the people of Leparada district and beyond.

The hospital has been named after former RS member late Todak Basar in honour and

recognition of his vision and remarkable works towards the welfare of the state and its people. Basar also served as a minister in the Arunachal Pradesh government.

Later, the Chief Minister inspected the hospital building and the facilities available in it. He interacted with the patients and distributed fruits, food and other essential items to them, and wished for their speedy recovery.

The hospital features modular operation theatre, two-bedded ICU, 40-bedded in-patient wards, diagnostic tools and equipment, including CT scan, MRI, dialysis unit, digital patient data management system, ramp and lift facilities, well connected intercom and wi-fi facilities.

It is also fitted with a modern automated fire-fighting system with smoke detectors and sprinklers, 24X7 surveillance cameras and effluent treatment plant for liquid waste management.

Later, addressing a gathering at Todak Basar Memorial Stadium, the Chief Minister sought cooperation from the people for holistic development of the district.

Local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi also assured to work for growth and prosperity of the district.

A host of ministers, MLAs, former ministers, state BJP leaders, GBs and senior citizens of Leparada district attended the programme. (DIPRO)