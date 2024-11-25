Longding ICAR-KVK introduced three varieties of rice (RCM-13, RCM-15, and RCM-16) during the kharif season this year in Hasse Russa village. The KVK team has reported that the three rice varieties are performing well, with production significantly higher than that of the local varieties grown. The team also observed that these new rice varieties require a shorter duration for maturation compared to the local varieties. According to KVK, local varieties yielded between 2.25 and 2.50 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), whereas RCM-13 yielded between 3.50 and 3.75 t/ha, RCM-15 ranged from 3.80 to 4.00 t/ha, and RCM-16 recorded the highest yield of 4.25 to 4.75 t/ha.

With rice farmers facing an uncertain future due to changing weather patterns that damage crops year after year in Arunachal and the rest of the region, such initiatives may prove to be a game-changer.

The KVK must continuously explore new initiatives to help farmers prevent crop losses. Given the inevitability of climate change, it is essential for the traditional knowledge of farmers and the scientific expertise of the KVK to come together in developing new strategies.