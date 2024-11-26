Sordid saga of Seppa hospital murders

[ Bengia Ajum ]

SEPPA, 25 Nov: Days after the killing of four persons here in the district hospital by a man identified as Nikam Sangbia, few details are emerging about the incident. As per the report on November 14, when police received the information of Sangbia on a dao assault spree in the hospital, a police team led by Inspector Minli Geyi rushed to the spot. The accused was fleeing and police tried to stop him.

However, he attacked Inspector Geyi. At that moment constable Jimkam Khomrang from Seppa PS lunged towards Sangbia and pinned him down to the ground. The others joined him and the accused was arrested immediately. Talking to this daily SP East Kameng Kamdam Sikom said the timely action of two officials saved many lives. He further informed that the investigation into the incident is in full swing.

“We have collected forensic evidence and sent them to the lab. We are waiting for the forensic report,” said SP. During the initial investigation, it was reported that the dispute between husband and wife caused a rift in the family due to which Sangbia first killed his wife Tade Sangbia, and his two-year-old daughter Mekhya Sangbia. Others killed in the incident were Fei Beyong, Chowkidar, and Paka Welly Tallang, the attendant.

On the fateful day, the accused himself had brought his wife to the hospital. “He had assaulted his wife and himself took his late wife Tade Sangbia to the hospital. Later he turned violent and first killed his wife and then his daughter,” said SP. The accused is cooperating with police. The 42-year-old is unemployed and his first marriage was also reported failed. Of the six people who were injured in the attack including inspector Geyi, four received minor injuries. The SP informed that seriously injured were referred to hospitals outside Seppa.

On 16 Nov, the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) organized a silent candlelight march to honour the victims of the incident. The EKSWCO sought justice for the victims and rallied the community to bring peace to the district.